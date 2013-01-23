TBS Orders Competition Series With Bam Margera

TBS has ordered a competition series from former Jackass star Bam Margera.



Bam's Bad Ass Game Show will see competitors face off in dangerous and painful challenges similar to those on the former MTV series. TBS has ordered six episodes that will premiere in 2014.



Bam's Bad Ass Game Show is from Bill's Market & Television Productions. David A. Hurwitz, Noah Bonnett and Margera serve as executive producers.





TBS also has Deal With It (wt) and Trust Me, I'm a Game

Show Host (wt) premiering late 2013.



