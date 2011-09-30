TBS Orders Comedy Pilot Starring Steve Byrne
TBS is continuing its development of half-hour comedy,
Friday picking up the pilot Sullivan and
Son starring comedian Steve Byrne.
Executive-produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley, Sullivan and Son takes place in a
neighborhood bar of the same name in working-class Pittsburgh. Byrne stars as
Steve Sullivan, who leaves his job as a successful New York corporate lawyer to
take over the bar from his father.
Sullivan and Son,
from Vaughn's Wild West Picture Show Productions and Warner Horizon Television,
is set to begin shooting later this year. Byrne wrote the pilot and Rob Long is
serving as executive producer/showrunner.
The Sullivan and Son
pick-up is in addition to the greenlit pilot Men at Work, an ensemble multi-camera comedy about a recently
dumped man reinventing his manhood with the help of his three best friends. Men at Work is from Sony Pictures
Television and executive producer/writer Breckin Meyer and EP Jamie Tarses.
TBS also recently announced it ordered an untitled comedypilot from Conan O'Brien's Conaco about a family man who quits his day job and
returns to his childhood neighborhood.
All three pick-ups come as the network is looking to boost
its original programming slate to provide a stronger lead-in for its late night
talker Conan.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.