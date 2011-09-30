TBS Orders Comedy Pilot Starring Steve Byrne

TBS is continuing its development of half-hour comedy,

Friday picking up the pilot Sullivan and

Son starring comedian Steve Byrne.

Executive-produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley, Sullivan and Son takes place in a

neighborhood bar of the same name in working-class Pittsburgh. Byrne stars as

Steve Sullivan, who leaves his job as a successful New York corporate lawyer to

take over the bar from his father.

Sullivan and Son,

from Vaughn's Wild West Picture Show Productions and Warner Horizon Television,

is set to begin shooting later this year. Byrne wrote the pilot and Rob Long is

serving as executive producer/showrunner.

The Sullivan and Son

pick-up is in addition to the greenlit pilot Men at Work, an ensemble multi-camera comedy about a recently

dumped man reinventing his manhood with the help of his three best friends. Men at Work is from Sony Pictures

Television and executive producer/writer Breckin Meyer and EP Jamie Tarses.

TBS also recently announced it ordered an untitled comedypilot from Conan O'Brien's Conaco about a family man who quits his day job and

returns to his childhood neighborhood.

All three pick-ups come as the network is looking to boost

its original programming slate to provide a stronger lead-in for its late night

talker Conan.