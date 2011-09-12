TBS Orders Comedy Pilot From Conan O'Brien
TBS has ordered a comedy pilot from Conan O'Brien's Conaco
and Warner Horizon Television.
The multi-camera sitcom is about a family man who quits his
day job and returns to his childhood neighborhood and reunites with his former
best friend.
O'Brien, Conan EP Jeff
Ross and David Kissinger are on board to executive produce the half-hour along
with pilot writers Ben Wexler, Ross Novie and Jay Rondot. Wexler will also
serve as showrunner for the untitled pilot, set to start shooting this year.
TBS already airs O'Brien's late-night talker Conan.
