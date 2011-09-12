TBS Orders Comedy Pilot From Conan O'Brien

TBS has ordered a comedy pilot from Conan O'Brien's Conaco

and Warner Horizon Television.

The multi-camera sitcom is about a family man who quits his

day job and returns to his childhood neighborhood and reunites with his former

best friend.

O'Brien, Conan EP Jeff

Ross and David Kissinger are on board to executive produce the half-hour along

with pilot writers Ben Wexler, Ross Novie and Jay Rondot. Wexler will also

serve as showrunner for the untitled pilot, set to start shooting this year.

TBS already airs O'Brien's late-night talker Conan.