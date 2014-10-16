TBS Notches 4.3 Million for Playoff Coverage

TBS wrapped its MLB postseason coverage on Wednesday night as the Kansas City Royals won their record-tying eighth straight playoff game to punch their first World Series ticket in 29 years.

Though the Turner network only aired 10 games — the lowest possible amount — the 4.3 million average viewership was its best number since 2010.

That was up 3% vs. last year (24 games). For the four-game American League Championship Series between the Royals and the Baltimore Orioles — the smallest combined TV markets in ALCS history — TBS averaged 5.1 million viewers, a 2% gain over its NLCS coverage last year.

The World Series begins Oct. 21 on Fox with the Royals hosting the winner of the NLCS between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.