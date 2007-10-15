TBS Names Sales-Research Executive

Veteran advertising executive Stacey Schulman joined Turner Broadcasting System as senior vice president of ad-sales research.

Schulman had been with the Interpublic Group of Cos. for the past 10 years as a research and marketing executive, most recently as president of the Consumer Experience Practice. She will work with marketing research for Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Court TV, TBS, TNT and Turner Sports.

Schulman's resume includes stints with Katz and CBS.