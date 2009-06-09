TBS May Give New 'Earl' Segs A Whirl

There may be life yet left in My Name Is Earl.

Twentieth Century Fox TV is in talks with cabler TBS about a possible 13-episode pickup. TBS already carries Earl reruns.

The talks for new episodes are said to be in the very preliminary stages, and it's far from certain that a deal will be reached, insiders cautioned.

The laffer starring Jason Lee as a reformed petty thief was axed by NBC in May after four seasons on the Peacock. There was some chatter that the Fox network might pick up the project from its sibling studio.

(Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety)