TBS' 'King of the Nerds' Debut Draws Two Million Viewers

TBS' unscripted competition series King of the Nerds got off to a decent start on Thursday, averaging two million total viewers.

The 10 p.m. premiere, which had back-to-back repeat episodes of The Big Bang Theory as its lead-in, also drew over 1.2 million adults 18-49 and 586,000 adults 18-34.

Those numbers are slighly below what TBS' other recent premiere, Cougar Town, did on Jan. 8.