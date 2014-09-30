TBS Greenlights Unscripted Series ‘The Smiths’

TBS announced Tuesday it ordered six episodes of unscripted series The Smiths. TBS plans to launch the series spring, 2015.

The Smiths follows former NBA player and current Turner Sports studio analyst Kenny Smith, his wife Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith and their five children (Kayla, Monique, KJ, Malloy and London).

The series is produced by Good Clean Fun and will be shot in Los Angeles and Atlanta. Jason Carbone, Nick Lee, Jeff Altrock and Smith serve as executive producers.

Smith won two NBA championships with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995. In his nine-year NBA career, he also played for the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

He and Gwendolyn married in 2006.