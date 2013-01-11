TBS Greenlights Unscripted Series From Howie Mandel, Mark Burnett

TBS on Friday greenlit a pair of unscripted series, Deal

With It (working title) from Howie Mandel and Trust Me, I'm a Game Show

Host (working title) from Mark Burnett.





Both are slated to premiere in late 2013.



Deal With It, a hidden-camera ambush show, is based

on the format created by Keshet Broadcasting and United Studios. The series

sees unsuspecting members of the public secretly pull pranks on their unwitting

companions with little time to prepare. TBS has ordered six episodes of the

series, which is produced for TBS by Mandel's Alevy Productions, Roy Bank's Banca

Studio and Keshet Broadcasting, in association with Lionsgate

Television. Mandel, Bank and Mike Marks serve as executive producers.





Burnett's Trust Me, I'm a Game Show Host, will see

two different hosts give constants a different answer to the same question, who

then has to figure out which one is correct. Ten episodes have been ordered. Trust

Me, I'm a Game Show Host is produced by One Three Media, Burnett's joint

venture with Hearst Corporation, and the London-based Monkey. Burnett and

Monkey founders Will MacDonald and David Granger serve as executive

producers.