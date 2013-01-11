TBS Greenlights Unscripted Series From Howie Mandel, Mark Burnett
TBS on Friday greenlit a pair of unscripted series, Deal
With It (working title) from Howie Mandel and Trust Me, I'm a Game Show
Host (working title) from Mark Burnett.
Both are slated to premiere in late 2013.
Deal With It, a hidden-camera ambush show, is based
on the format created by Keshet Broadcasting and United Studios. The series
sees unsuspecting members of the public secretly pull pranks on their unwitting
companions with little time to prepare. TBS has ordered six episodes of the
series, which is produced for TBS by Mandel's Alevy Productions, Roy Bank's Banca
Studio and Keshet Broadcasting, in association with Lionsgate
Television. Mandel, Bank and Mike Marks serve as executive producers.
Burnett's Trust Me, I'm a Game Show Host, will see
two different hosts give constants a different answer to the same question, who
then has to figure out which one is correct. Ten episodes have been ordered. Trust
Me, I'm a Game Show Host is produced by One Three Media, Burnett's joint
venture with Hearst Corporation, and the London-based Monkey. Burnett and
Monkey founders Will MacDonald and David Granger serve as executive
producers.
