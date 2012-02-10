TBS Greenlights Series From Comedian Steve Byrne, Vince Vaughn

TBS has greenlit a new comedy, Sullivan and Son. The series, from Vince Vaughn's

Wild West Picture Show Productions in association with Warner Horizon

Television, will premiere with 10 episodes in the summer.

Starring and co-written by Steve Byrne, Sullivan and Son begins as New York corporate

attorney Steve Sullivan (Byrne) visits his retiring father's Pittsburgh bar and,

after enduring some harassment from the rough patrons, decides to give up his

career and take ownership of the bar. Sullivan

and Son is executive produced by Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and

showrunner Rob Long. Byrne also serves as a producer.

"Sullivan and Son is a smart,

funny, workplace comedy from the distinct comedy voices of Steve Byrne and Rob

Long," said Michael Wright, executive VP, head of programming for TBS, TNT

and Turner Classic Movies. "The barstools at Sullivan's bar are filled

with outrageous, unique characters, and Steve and Rob have created an outstanding

world in which they can shine. We are extremely proud of this show and look

forward to spending many nights throwing one back with the regulars at Sullivan and Son."