TBS Greenlights Series From Comedian Steve Byrne, Vince Vaughn
TBS has greenlit a new comedy, Sullivan and Son. The series, from Vince Vaughn's
Wild West Picture Show Productions in association with Warner Horizon
Television, will premiere with 10 episodes in the summer.
Starring and co-written by Steve Byrne, Sullivan and Son begins as New York corporate
attorney Steve Sullivan (Byrne) visits his retiring father's Pittsburgh bar and,
after enduring some harassment from the rough patrons, decides to give up his
career and take ownership of the bar. Sullivan
and Son is executive produced by Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and
showrunner Rob Long. Byrne also serves as a producer.
"Sullivan and Son is a smart,
funny, workplace comedy from the distinct comedy voices of Steve Byrne and Rob
Long," said Michael Wright, executive VP, head of programming for TBS, TNT
and Turner Classic Movies. "The barstools at Sullivan's bar are filled
with outrageous, unique characters, and Steve and Rob have created an outstanding
world in which they can shine. We are extremely proud of this show and look
forward to spending many nights throwing one back with the regulars at Sullivan and Son."
