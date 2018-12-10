TBS Greenlights Paranormal Skateboard Series ‘Strange Times’

TBS has put Strange Times, about five grubby teenage skateboarders who solve paranormal mysteries while being chased by Deep State government agents, into development. The series is based on a graphic novel by musician and author Tom DeLonge. TBS calls the series “a love letter to punk rock culture and a middle finger to everybody else.”

Strange Times will be written and executive produced by Aaron Karo. DeLonge, The Cartel’s Stan Spry and Jeff Holland and Strike Entertainment’s Russell Binder will be executive producers.

“My love for all things paranormal and skateboarding are sometimes only superseded by my love for offensive humor,” said DeLonge. “This series combines them all into one.”

DeLonge was the guitarist in California post-punk band Blink 182.

He launched Strange Times in 2011 as a fringe news site reporting on unexplained phenomena. In 2016, DeLonge’s To the Stars partnered with Simon & Schuster for the release of Strange Times: The Ghost in the Girl, the first book in a planned trilogy of Young Adult science fiction novels authored by DeLonge and Geoff Herbach.

"Tom is a storyteller,” said Binder. “His experiences and his interests are vast, and his desire to share those with a broad and diverse audience is an itch we are beginning to scratch. Strange Times is a comedic take on the tropes of coming of age, friendship, and how to escalate ways to humiliate your best friends while staying out of detention, and ideally, the hospital.”