TBSGreenlights a Pair of Comedies

Looking to further

bolster its original programming lineup, TBS picked up a pair of comedies on

Thursday.

The network has

ordered six episodes of Deon Cole's Black Box, from Conan

writer/performer Deon Cole. The series will feature Cole's take on some of the

more outrageous video clips that pop up on the media landscape. It will be

produced by Conan O'Brien's production company, Conaco LLC, in association

with Warner Horizon Television. O'Brien, Cole, Jeff Ross, David Kissinger and

Doug Karo will executive produce.

TBS also picked up

nine episodes of Who Gets the Last Laugh? (working title), from Punk'd

co-creators Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg. The series will pit two

comedians against each other in the ultimate prank challenge, with a live

audience deciding the winner. Who Gets the Last Laugh? will be produced

by Kutcher's Katalyst, in association with Warner Horizon Television.

The comedy pickups

follow the news that ABC's comedy CougarTown would be moving to theTurner network.