TBSGreenlights a Pair of Comedies
Looking to further
bolster its original programming lineup, TBS picked up a pair of comedies on
Thursday.
The network has
ordered six episodes of Deon Cole's Black Box, from Conan
writer/performer Deon Cole. The series will feature Cole's take on some of the
more outrageous video clips that pop up on the media landscape. It will be
produced by Conan O'Brien's production company, Conaco LLC, in association
with Warner Horizon Television. O'Brien, Cole, Jeff Ross, David Kissinger and
Doug Karo will executive produce.
TBS also picked up
nine episodes of Who Gets the Last Laugh? (working title), from Punk'd
co-creators Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg. The series will pit two
comedians against each other in the ultimate prank challenge, with a live
audience deciding the winner. Who Gets the Last Laugh? will be produced
by Kutcher's Katalyst, in association with Warner Horizon Television.
The comedy pickups
follow the news that ABC's comedy CougarTown would be moving to theTurner network.
