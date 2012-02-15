TBS Greenlights More 'For Better or Worse'

TBS has ordered 35 more episodes of its sitcom Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse to air

this summer.

The series, which is distributed by Debmar-Mercury, averaged

2.9 million total viewers and 1.6 million adults 18-49 in its 10-episode first

season, which launched last November. It was 2011's top-rated sitcom on basic

cable, according to TBS.

From writer-director-executive producer Perry, the series

focuses on three couples at various stages of their relationships.

For Better or Worse

will have its summer run alongside new sitcoms Men at Work and Sullivan and

Son as TBS ramps up its slate of original programming.