TBS Greenlights More 'For Better or Worse'
TBS has ordered 35 more episodes of its sitcom Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse to air
this summer.
The series, which is distributed by Debmar-Mercury, averaged
2.9 million total viewers and 1.6 million adults 18-49 in its 10-episode first
season, which launched last November. It was 2011's top-rated sitcom on basic
cable, according to TBS.
From writer-director-executive producer Perry, the series
focuses on three couples at various stages of their relationships.
For Better or Worse
will have its summer run alongside new sitcoms Men at Work and Sullivan and
Son as TBS ramps up its slate of original programming.
