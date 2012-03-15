TBSGreenlights 'King of the Nerds'

TBS announced

Thursday it has greenlit unscripted competition series, King of the Nerds.

The series will

see competitors face challenges that will test their intellect, ingenuity,

skills and pop-culture prowess. The "nerds" will first compete as teams before

moving on to individual challenges. The series will be hosted by Revenge of

the Nerds stars Robert Carradine (Lewis Skolnick) and Curtis Armstrong

("Booger").

"It's been

said we're living in the 'Age of the Nerd', and if so, what better way to

acknowledge that than to have a competition to crown the King of the Nerds?"

said Michael Wright, executive VP, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic

Movies (TCM). "King of the Nerds is a lot of

fun as it not only celebrates nerd culture, but also illuminates it. We

believe King of the Nerds is an ideal fit with The Big Bang Theory,

and we look forward to having it on the network."

"King of

the Nerds will be the first-ever nerd-on-nerd warfare competition series.

Who better to have as our hosts than Robert and Curtis, the founding fathers of

the Nerd Universe," said Jimmy Fox, head of creative development for

Electus.

King of the

Nerds

is slated to premiere in early 2013. Electus International, the global

distribution arm of Electus, will distribute the series internationally.