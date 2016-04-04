TBS Goes for Full Year of ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’

TBS has ordered 26 additional episodes of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, bringing the season total to 39 by the end of 2016.

Full Frontal debuted in February and offers a satirical take on news and explores stories that, according to TBS, have been mostly overlooked by media outlets. It airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by Conan.

"Sam has positioned herself as an essential voice in late night, and it's pretty clear she's struck a nerve and filled a void," said Brett Weitz, executive VP of original programming for TBS.

According to TBS,Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is averaging one million adults 18-49 in Live + 7, and 2.1 million total viewers. The show reaches 3.7 million viewers per episode, averaged across TBS' TV, digital and mobile platforms.

TBS is part of Turner.

Added Bee, "Stay crazy America, I'll be here all year!"

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is executive-produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Jo Miller, Miles Kahn and Tony Hernandez.