TBS Extends Second Season of ‘Deal With It’

TBS has ordered an additional 10 episodes of hidden-camera competition series Deal With It, the network announced Thursday.

The additional episodes will be added to the series’ current second season. Deal With It is averaging more than 1.5 million total viewers and 887,000 adults 18-49.

The series is executive produced by Howie Mandel, Roy Bank and Mike Marks. It is produced by Alevy Productions, Banca Studio and Keshet Broadcasting in association with Lionsgate Television.