TBS Draws 6.8M Viewers for ALCS Opener
Saturday's opening game of the 2012 American League Championship Series between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees attracted over 6.8 million viewers to TBS.
The Tigers' 6-4 extra-inning victory was the most-viewed and highest-rated game (4.2 HH rating) of the playoffs so far.
The telecast was also up 104% from TBS' coverage of the first game of last year's National League Championship Series (3.4 million viewers). Locally, the telecast registered a 25.9 metered market rating in Detroit and a 14.4 in New York, the highest-rated game of the postseason in both markets.
Game Two of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.