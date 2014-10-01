TBS Draws 5.2 Million for AL Wild Card Game

The first playoff game for the Kansas City Royals in 29 years certainly did not disappoint the locals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night, with the home team coming from behind three times in a thrilling 12-inning victory over the Oakland Athletics.

TBS benefited as well, as the four-hour-plus game drew 5.2 million viewers to the Turner network, up 11% over last year’s AL Wild Card Game between Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

The game led TBS to the top of the cable ratings chart on Tuesday.

TBS continues its playoff coverage with the two American League Division Series – Kansas City-Los Angeles (of Anaheim) and Baltimore-Detroit – beginning on Thursday. ESPN airs the NL Wild Card Game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants Wednesday night.

(Photo Credit: Ed Zurga/Getty Images)