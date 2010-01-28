TBS Developing Animated 'Joe Dirt'

TBS is developing an animated version of Joe Dirt, the movie starring comedian David Spade. The network has ordered a pilot script, which will be coming from Spade, Sony Pictures Television and Happy Madison Productions. Fred Wolf and Donick Cary will write the script with Spade and executive produce, and Doug Robinson from Happy Madison will also serve as executive producer.

Joe Dirt follows the adventures of the eponymous "mullet-sporting, muscle-car-loving loser with a heart of gold."

"David Spade is a hugely popular comic talent who has created a funny, yet lovable, character in Joe Dirt," said Michael Wright, executive VP/head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "We look forward to seeing how he and his fellow writers and producers take this character in new directions as TBS continues exploring the world of primetime animation."



Joe Dirt is the third animation project TBS has ordered. The others are Neighbors From Hell, which is from Dreamworks Animation, will premiere in summer 2010, and Good and Evel, which is in development.