TBS Connects with MLB Postseason Gains

Aided by double-digit gains with its Sunday doubleheader, TBS has posted an overall Nielsen gain for its MLB postseason coverage.

Over 11 telecasts through Oct. 6, TBS has averaged a 2.3 U.S. household rating and 3.48 million viewers, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals data. Those deliveries mark gains of 5% and 2% from the corresponding period of baseball's 2012 playoffs.

TBS on Sunday scored a 2.0 household rating and 3.17 million viewers with its coverage of the National Division Series matchups between Pittsburgh-St. Louis -- the first Pirates' playoff contest in the Steel City since 1992 -- and Los Angeles-Atlanta, increases of 19% and 18%, respectively from the 1.7 an 2.66 million averages a year-ago, according to Nielsen.



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.