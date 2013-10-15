TBS Catches 34% Gain with NLCS Coverage

TBS’s exclusive presentation of the National League Championship Series has posted significant gains over the last time it televised the senior circuit's championship matchup.

Through three games, TBS has averaged a 3.1 U.S. household rating and 4.7 million watchers with its NLCS presentation of the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Nielsen data. That's up 35% and 34%, respectively, from the comparable number of games in the 2011 NLCS between the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Monday night's NLCS Game 3 telecast averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 3.1 rating, up 12% and 11% over the 4.3 million viewers and a 2.8 rating for Game 3 of the 2011 NLCS. The Oct. 14 telecast peaked with a 3.8 household rating from 10:15-10:30 p.m.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.