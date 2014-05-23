TBS Cancels 'Pete Holmes Show'

TBS has canceled late-night talker The Pete Holmes Show after two seasons. The move comes one week after the network reached an agreement to keep Holmes' lead-in, Conan O'Brien's Conan, at 11 p.m. through 2018.

The Pete Holmes Show premiered in 2013 with a seven-week run, then was renewed for an additional 13 weeks. Its last episode will be broadcast June 5.

"We recognize Pete as one of the most relevant comedians working today," TBS said in a statement. "We loved the show and gave it two chances, we just couldn't draw the audience needed to justify a third round. We hope we'll get to work with him again."

News of the cancellation was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.