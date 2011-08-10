TBS Cancels 'Lopez Tonight'

TBS has decided to cancel its late night talk show Lopez

Tonight.





Thursday will be Lopez Tonight's final show,

according to the network.





"TBS has reached the difficult decision not to order

a third season of Lopez Tonight," a TBS spokesperson said in

a statement. "We are proud to have partnered with George Lopez, who is an

immensely talented comedian and entertainer. TBS has valued its partnership

with George and appreciates all of his work on behalf of the network, both on

and off the air."



Lopez Tonight premiered in November 2009 and was

bumped back to midnight a year later when TBS recruited Conan O'Brien for the

11 p.m. timeslot after his falling out with NBC.





Despite hopes that Conan would lift ratings for Lopez

Tonight, the show averaged 546,000 total viewers in Live +7 ratings in its

second season, down a whopping 40% from season one. Lopez also fell 34%

with adults 18-49 to 360,000 and 28% with adults 18-34 to 225,000.



