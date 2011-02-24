TBS Cancels Comedy ‘Glory Daze'
TBS has chosen not to renew its rookie comedy Glory Daze for a second season, the
network confirmed Thursday.
The hour-long series, about a group of freshman guys who
pledge a fraternity in the 1980s, drew an audience of only 1.1 million and a
0.6 adults 18-49 rating in its January finale.
That was down from 1.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in
the demo for its premiere last November.
Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.
