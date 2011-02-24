TBS Cancels Comedy ‘Glory Daze'

TBS has chosen not to renew its rookie comedy Glory Daze for a second season, the

network confirmed Thursday.

The hour-long series, about a group of freshman guys who

pledge a fraternity in the 1980s, drew an audience of only 1.1 million and a

0.6 adults 18-49 rating in its January finale.

That was down from 1.8 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in

the demo for its premiere last November.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.