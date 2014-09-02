TBS Cancels Cee Lo Green's 'The Good Life'

TBS has canceled The Good Life, an unscripted reality series following musician and former judge of The Voice Cee Lo Green.

The series, which premiered in June and completed its first season after six episodes, was part of a lineup of new original series touted by TBS at upfronts in May, along with Funniest Wins and Ground Floor.

The move came after Green posted comments on his Twitter account over the weekend equating rape with home invasion and implying that whether a woman has been raped is dependent on whether or not she is conscious during the incident. Green has since deleted the tweets from his account.

In August, Green pleaded no contest to a felony count of furnishing ecstasy to a woman after he was accused of drugging her without her knowledge. Green's accuser claimed that she woke up naked in bed with the singer, who was sentenced to three years probation and did not face sex-related charges.

The cancelation also follows word last week that Michael Wright, president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies, will be vacating his post. No replacement has yet been named.