TBS Cancels ‘Angie Tribeca’

TBS has cancelled crime comedy Angie Tribeca, which lasted for four seasons. Steve and Nancy Carell created the show. Rashida Jones plays detective Angie Tribeca.

“Lone-wolf detective Angie Tribeca and a squad of committed LAPD detectives investigate the most serious cases,” is how TBS described Angie Tribeca.

Hayes MacArthur, Jere Burns, Deon Cole and Andree Vermeulen are also in the cast.

The show premiered in January 2016.

TBS released all of season four across two days in late December 2018.

TBS is part of WarnerMedia.