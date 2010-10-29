TBS Announces Opening Guest Lineup for 'Lopez Tonight' Second Season

TBS announced Friday the guest lineup for the second season premiere week of Lopez Tonight. The new season of George Lopez's late-night talker will launch Nov. 8 at a new midnight time slot.

Janet Jackson will join Lopez for the show's opening night, as will YouTube sensation Antoine Dodson.

Actor Jamie Foxx and Glee star Jayma Mays will appear Tuesday; comedian Howie Mandel and musical guest DMX are slated for Wednesday.

Denzel Washington, actress Hilary Duff and comedian Russell Peters will join Thursday's show.