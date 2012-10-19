TBS' ALCS Coverage Averages Over 5.9M Viewers

TBS' coverage of the American League Championship Series, which saw the Detroit Tigers sweep the New York Yankees, averaged 5.92 million total viewers over the four games, according to Nielsen.

That was a 29% increase over the net's coverage of last year's National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, which went six games (4.61M viewers). The network's ALCS coverage also averaged a 3.8 HH rating, up 31% from last year.

For the Tigers' pennant-clinching victory in Game 4 on Thursday, TBS drew 5.25 million viewers and a 3.5 HH rating. Locally, the telecast registered a 30.6 metered market rating in Detroit -- the highest local rating for any market during TBS' playoff coverage -- and an 8.7 metered market rating in New York.