TBS to Air ‘March Madness’ Selection Show

TBS for the first time will air the 2018 NCAA March Madness Selection Show live on March 11, the network said Monday.



The show, which previously aired on CBS and is produced by both TBS and CBS, will reveal the parings for the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. Along with the parings, the two-hour selection show will feature analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions to the results, according to the network.



Greg Gumbel and Ernie Johnson will host the show, joined by analysts Clark Kellogg, Charles Barkley, Seth Davis and Kenny Smith.



TBS will also air the Final Four National Semifinals on March 31, as well as the National Championship on April 2.