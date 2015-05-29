TBN Salsa Targets English-Speaking Hispanics

Religious broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network said it is launching, on June 1, a new over-the-air English-language channel, TBN Salsa, targeting U.S. "next-generation" Latinos who might not be fluent in Spanish. The new network will feature contemporary Christian worship and music from popular Latino singers and groups; church and ministry programming with Hispanic pastors and Christian leaders from the United States and Latin America; talk shows; Latino-themed documentaries, sports shows, family-friendly movies and broadcast specials, TBN said.

TBN owns high-powered TV stations in 38 markets, including Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix. They are currently used to digitally broadcast five networks: TBN; TBN Enlace USA (a Spanish-language network); The Church Channel; Juice TV (aimed at youths) and Smile of a Child (kids). TBN officials said Juice TV and Smile of a Child will be combined to create an opening for TBN Salsa.

“With over 53 million Latinos living in the U.S., Hispanics compose the nation's largest ethnic minority,” TBN VP Matthew Crouch said in a release. “Many of these individuals and families have been regular viewers of TBN's Spanish-language affiliate network Enlace. But as the number of Hispanics in the nation continues to increase, fewer 'next-generation' Latinos are using Spanish regularly. It's for this significant demographic that we have launched TBN Salsa.”

