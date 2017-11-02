Taylor Swift To Unveil New Song on ABC Nov. 9

Pop star Taylor Swift will perform a new song on ABC Thursday, Nov. 9. The performance coincides with the release of Swift’s album reputation, at midnight that night.

Swift will perform for three minutes.

ABC is celebrating “Day of Grey’s” that day, with the 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy at 8 p.m. ET. Scandal airs at 9 and How to Get Away With Murder at 10.

Swift’s performance will air during Scandal.

An extended version of Swift’s ABC performance will air on Freeform Friday, Nov. 10.

Good Morning America announced the Swift performance on ABC Thursday morning.

AT&T is presenting the event, which marks Swift’s first television appearance, says ABC, in promotion of her sixth studio album.

Swift has picked up 10 Grammys in her career.