Taylor Swift to Hold ‘GMA’ Performance in Central Park Aug. 22

Taylor Swift announced on Good Morning America that she will perform a GMA show in New York’s Central Park Aug. 22. That’s a day before her album “Lover” is released.

ABC’s Good Morning America crew announced the news on the program July 31, setting up a video of the pop star. Michael Strahan called it “a very special announcement about something happening this August.”

Swift spoke from a video screen in Times Square. “Good Morning America, it’s Taylor Swift, and I can’t wait to perform in Central Park August 22nd,” she said.

Swift, 29, has been a recording star since her teens. She has 10 Grammys.