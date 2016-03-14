Taylor Hicks Lined Up for ‘Idol’ Finale

Taylor Hicks, winner of American Idol in 2006, is coming back for the series finale as the Fox talent show wraps up 15 seasons. The finale is set for April 7, concluding three nights of Grand Finale content.

“American Idol is such a huge part of my history as a performer, and I couldn’t imagine my career without it,” Hicks said. “To be invited back for the finale means more than I can put into words.”

The latest season started Jan. 6. Several past champions or near winners have been turning up this season, including season one winner Kelly Clarkson and the reigning champion, Nick Fradiani. Adam Lambert, a finalist in 2009, appears this week, with six hopefuls remaining.

Soul singer Hicks, with an ever-present smile on his face, hyperkinetic stage moves and head of salt-and-pepper hair, defeated Katharine McPhee for the Idol title a decade ago.

He kicked off a tour March 11 in Land O' Lakes, Florida, which brings Hicks to his hometown of Birmingham April 15, following by a stop in greater Nashville April 16 at the Franklin Theater. The tour concludes June 25 in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.