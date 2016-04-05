Taye Diggs Hosts Hypnotic Fox Game Show

Star performer Taye Diggs will host the Fox game show You’re Back in the Room (working title). Fox has ordered eight episodes of the one-hour show, which blends hypnotism and comedy.

The series begins production in July.

The concept comes from the U.K. Hypnotist Keith Barry, who stars in the original You’re Back in the Room. He joins the Fox show as “resident hypnotist.”

“The second I saw this show I knew I needed to be a part of it. It's the most unique blend of comedy and competition I've seen in years,” said Diggs. “I’m also quite excited as this is a program I can watch and laugh at with my six-year-old son.”

You’re Back in the Room sees contestants work together to complete a variety of simple tasks—after being hypnotized. Money is at stake, but their “entranced state causes hysterical hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their progress,” says Fox.

Screen and stage veteran Diggs currently stars in the TNT drama Murder in the First. He recently concluded a multi-episode arc on Fox drama Rosewood, before ending his run in the title role of Broadway’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Other TV credits include Private Practice, Will & Grace and Ally McBeal. On the film side, Diggs appeared in the 2013 release The Best Man Holiday.

You’re Back in the Room is airing its second season in the U.K. and the format has been produced in multiple countries, including France, The Netherlands and Australia.

You’re Back in the Room is executive produced by Tuesday’s Child in association with BBC Worldwide Productions. Karen Smith and Joe Sungkur are executive producers.