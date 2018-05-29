Taye Diggs to Host Talk Show on Theater Network Stage

Actor Taye Diggs has signed on as host for the first three episodes of Crossovers, a talk show appearing on Stage, the new streaming network about the theater.

Crossovers will feature one-on-one interviews with artists who have crossed over from theater to another media or vice versa. The half hour show will be taped in front of a live studio audience of young actors at Harlem Stage in New York City.

The show begins production later this month. The first guests are to be determined.

Diggs was a natural choice to host Crossovers, according to Rich Affannato, CEO and co-founder of Stage. “Taye fits this bill, having starred on Broadway in Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, on television in Private Practice, and in films including How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Best Man,” he said

Diggs stars in the romantic comedy, Set It Up opposite Zoey Deutch and Lucy Liu, which will begin streaming on Netflix June 15th. Diggs will begin filming the new series All American for The CW this summer.

Crossovers was created by Tom Wiggin, and is executive produced by Wiggin and Jennifer Dumas, in cooperation with Stage.