Tatum O'Neal Cast in MNT's Betrayal

Tatum O’Neal has been cast in the lead role as Blythe in MyNetworkTV’s upcoming Art of Betrayal, a scripted drama adapted for prime time from a Spanish-language telenovela.

O’Neal, currently appearing in FX’s Rescue Me, will join the new show when principal photography begins prior to the end of July.

At the age of 10, the actress won an Academy Award for best supporting actress for 1974’s Paper Moon, making her the youngest person to ever win an Oscar.