Tassler Stepping Down at CBS, Geller Named Entertainment President

Nina Tassler, CBS Entertainment chairman since 2014, will step down at the end of the year, with Glenn Geller, executive VP of current programming for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios, stepping up to president of entertainment. Geller's promotion is immediate; he reports to Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corp., and oversees entertainment programming for primetime, daytime and late night.

Tassler will remain entertainment chairman until the end of the year and will take on an advisory role at CBS through at least 2017. She'll pursue what she called "creative interests" beyond the TV world.

The move comes with CBS enjoying a long run as a force in primetime, though the network is challenged to replace aging hits with new ones, and to bring down the average age of its audience. Superhero drama Supergirl is one anticipated debutante designed to do that this fall.

"Nina and I have been colleagues and friends for 25 years," said Moonves. "It is one of the proudest partnerships of my professional life. We've enjoyed amazing success together, both here and at Warner Bros., and it's been a privilege to watch her talents and accomplishments grow. Nina is a creative executive with the instincts of an artist, so it came as no surprise that she would eventually want to express those talents beyond television. All of us here are grateful and proud of CBS' success with Nina leading our entertainment programming, and we will be the biggest fans for all her future endeavors."

Tassler joined CBS in 1997 as VP of drama at CBS Productions. Prior to CBS, Tassler headed drama development for Warner Bros. Television. She called the network "a special place."

"For the past 18 years, I've been blessed to be part of an amazing team that has lifted this network to an enviable run of success," Tassler said. "It all starts at the top with Leslie, my boss, mentor and friend for two and a half decades, and a leader who inspires excellence in every part of the creative and business process. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Leslie, my colleagues at CBS and all the actors, producers and writers who were part of this incredible journey. I will always love this place, yet it is time for my next chapter, and I'm thrilled that I can pursue my other creative interests while still being part of the company. I pass the baton to Glenn with great confidence and pride. He is an outstanding leader with great respect for the artistic process and a clear vision for programming success."

Geller has been executive VP of current programming since June 2013, overseeing CBS' combined Network/Studio department and creative affairs for more than 30 primetime series on CBS and The CW.

"Glenn Geller is an accomplished programming executive who has been a major part of CBS' success since 2001," said Moonves. "When Nina told me her plans, we both knew we had an obvious successor in our own ranks. Glenn brings outstanding skills to all parts of the creative and production process, and he has led large programming teams both at the network and studio that oversee our biggest franchises and hit programs. He's worked under the best with Nina and David Stapf, and is very ready to assume this larger role."