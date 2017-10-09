Tara Reid Stars in Ion Christmas Movie

Ion will debut five original holiday movies under the “Very Merry” title starting Nov. 26. The new films, including A Royal Christmas ball, starring Tara Reid, will be mixed in with returning favorites, airing on weekends through Christmas Day.



“Ion Television has built its reputation among viewers as a go-to destination for holiday programming by providing high-quality original movie productions for nearly a decade,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of Ion Media. “The holiday season is an increasingly important component of the network’s programming strategy, and our success during this key period has made Ion a must-buy for advertisers.”



Last year’s holiday lineup registered double-digit ratings growth in key demos at Ion, with households, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 increasing more than 15% year over year, according to the network. A Cinderella Christmas, debuting in 2016, was Ion’s highest rated movie in three years, delivering more than 1.7 million total viewers.



The holiday film fest starts Nov. 26 with Snowmance, which has Ashley Newbrough, Adam Hurtig and Jesse Hutch in its cast. The film sees a woman sculpt a snowman, who disappears, and leaves a perfect man in its place.

MarVista Entertainment is producing.



The Spruces & The Pines airs Dec. 3 and features Jonna Walsh, Nick Ballard and Tom Kemp in the cast. The film sees “a Romeo and Juliet romance” among two feuding New England Christmas Tree lot families, says Ion.



MarVista Entertainment is producing.



Runaway Christmas Bride airs December 9 and includes Travis Milne, Cindy Busby and Mark Milburn in the cast. The movie centers on a runaway bride making herself scarce for the holidays who meets a ski patrol rescuer. Her jilted fiancé then show up at the mountain to reset the wedding.



Odyssey Media Inc. is producing.



A Royal Christmas Ball airs December 10. Tara Reid, Ingo Rademacher and Haley Pullos are in the cast. Dateless for the Christmas ball, King Charles of Baltania, tracks down his American college sweetheart, only to discover Allison has never been married. She’s raising a 17-year-old daughter who might be Charles' biological princess.



Reid's film credits include American Pie and Sharknado.



Hybrid Films produces that one.



A Christmas Cruise airs December 16 and features Vivica A. Fox, Kristoff St. John and Jessica Morris. When an aspiring novelist’s best friend invites her along for a holiday themed sail, the writer finds the love of her life on board. What will happen, asks Ion, when the ship returns to port for Christmas?



Hybrid Films is producing.