UP Taps Amy Winter as Executive VP, General Manager

UP TV has named ex-Discovery Communications executive Amy Winter as its executive VP and general manager.

In the newly created position, Winter will oversee programming and brand development for the 10-year-old network, inclusive of development and production of series and movies, said network officials. Winter, who will report to Charley Humbard, president and CEO of UP, will also be responsible for scheduling and acquisitions, marketing and public relations, and digital and social media properties.

Winter’s appointment follows the October departure of former UP vice chairman Brad Siegel, who in December was named president of TV One.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.