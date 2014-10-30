TAPP’s Klein, Penthera’s Willner and thePlatform’s Roberts Join Business of Multiplatform TV #NYCTVWK

TAPP’s Jon Klein, Penthera’s Michael Willner and thePlatform’s Marty Roberts have joined the Business of Multiplatform TV Summit New York on Nov. 12.

Klein will participate in a keynote Q&A session, while Willner and Roberts are on tap to speak during Fireside Chats. The conversations are part of NYC Television Week, a two-day conference Nov. 12-13 presented by B&C parent company NewBay Media.

Emmy award winning Klein founded TAPP in 2013 with Jeff Gaspin and Michael Greer and currently serves as CEO of the online multichannel video provider. Prior to TAPP, Klein served as president of CNN U.S. from 2004-2010. In 1999, he founded The FeedRoom, where he was president and CEO. He also had a stint at CBS News.

Willner, president and CEO of Penthera and GreatLand Connections Inc., joined the company in 2012 after the company he cofounded, Insight Communications, was sold to Time Warner Cable. He had served as CEO of Insight from 1985 until 2012. The industry veteran is also chairman of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

Roberts was upped to coCEO of thePlatform in May 2014. Prior to his promotion, he was senior VP of worldwide sales and marketing for Comcast’s video publishing company. He was also named to Multichannel News’ “40 under 40” list in 2012.

The Business of Multiplatform TV Summit looks at the industry shift toward multiplatform viewing.

In addition to Multiplatform TV, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, The Content Show and Next TV Summit & Expo, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

The Business of Multiplatform TV, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.