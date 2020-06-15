Tamron Hall Hosting NAB Foundation's Service to America Awards

Journalist and TV host Tamron Hall has been tapped to host the socially distanced version of the NAB Leadership Foundation Service to America awards.



The awards are traditionally given out at a gala banquet in D.C. in June, but the pandemic prompted a move online and to August/September.



The prerecorded 'broadcast quality" event will be an hour program that will be available online and to stations for air starting Aug. 22 (in a 30-day window).



The awards, in eight categories, are for public service.



Hall host a daytime syndicated talk show. She also hosts Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery. Her resume includes co-host of NBC's Today and an anchor post on MSNBC as well as broadcast journalism jobs at KBTX-TV Bryan, Texas, KTVT-TV Dallas, and WFLD-TV Chicago.



“Tamron’s impressive career as a local and national broadcast journalist, combined with her philanthropy and uplifting personality, make her an ideal host as we reimagine the Celebration of Service to America Awards,” said NAB Leadership Foundation president Michelle Duke in a statement. “Her charisma and professionalism on and off camera are sure to make for a memorable event honoring broadcasters’ community service.”