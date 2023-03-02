‘Tamron Hall’ Cleared Across Country for Season Five

Tamron Hall, Hall’s eponymous daytime talk show, has been renewed for a fifth season across the country, including on such television station groups as Cox Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Co. and others, Hall announced during the show on Thursday. Last year, the ABC Owned Television Stations Group gave the show a two-season renewal, taking it through next season.

Besides hosting, Hall executive produces the strip, which debuted in 2019, with Quiana Burns. The show is produced by ABC News and distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

“We are thrilled by Tamron Hall’s momentum in season four and can’t wait to see what the show brings in season five,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement. “Tamron is a daytime powerhouse, bringing heart and gravitas to every story and issue she covers and the people she profiles. Having our leading broadcast groups on board for next season is a testament to our continued successful partnership that is connecting with audiences across the country.”

Tamron Hall has averaged a 0.8 live-plus-same-day national household rating for the past five weeks, tying CBS Media Ventures’ Drew Barrymore for fourth place among the talkers. In the past season, Tamron Hall has hosted such guests as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Usher, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, Melissa Etheridge, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Billy Porter and Tanya Tucker. Hall has twice won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show host — after its debut season in 2020 and again last year.

“Having this incredible vote of confidence in the show speaks to the great work the THS team does every day,” said Hall in a statement. “Wherever I go, I hear from members of our loyal audience, known as the Tam Fam, about how they connect with our topics, our guests and our breakthrough moments with some of the biggest celebrities in the world.” ■