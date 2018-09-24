Tallying Up the Emmys

HBO and Netflix were the big Winners among programmers at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, with both garnering 23 Emmy wins across the Sept. 16 primetime telecast and the Sept. 8-9 Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies. Streaming services performed particularly well, with Amazon’s Prime Video winning eight Emmy awards and Hulu taking home four statuettes. The broadcast networks however, did not fare as well, with NBC, Fox, ABC, PBS and CBS generating a combined 23 Emmy wins.