‘Talk Show the Game Show’ to Return on TruTV

TruTV is bringing back Talk Show the Game Show, which is hosted by comedian Guy Branum and debuted in April. The show will return with 16 episodes in 2018.



As its title suggests, Talk Show the Game Show is a mix of talk show and game show, as guests vie for “Best Guest of the Night.”



Guests in season one included Chelsea Handler, Margaret Cho, Moby and Julie Klausner.



Branum’s judges include podcaster Karen Kilgariff and author Casey Schreiner.



Talk Show the Game Show is produced by Push It Productions, with Wanda Sykes, Page Hurwitz, Anna Wenger and Branum the executive producers.