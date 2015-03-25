‘The Talk’ to Reveal Daytime Emmy Nominations

CBS’ daytime talker The Talk will exclusively reveal the nominations for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on its March 31 show.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will release the full nomination list shortly after the program. Pop will re-air The Talk at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 31.

The Daytime Emmys will air on Pop, the recently rebranded net that is jointly owned by CBS Corp. and Lionsgate. The awards return to linear television this year after airing solely on a digital platform last year.

It’s been a strong start to 2015 for The Talk; the daytime program has twice surpassed longtime leader The View, which has gone through numerous upheavals over the past year, in the weekly ratings race.