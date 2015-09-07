Taking Summer Stock of Cable Ratings Race

Some insights based on Nielsen data analyzed by Ratings Intelligence:

• The Republican presidential debate Aug. 6 was the most-watched and highest-rated cable program of the entire summer, topping AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead premiere and the MTV Video Music Awards.

• TBS finished August No. 1 in primetime among adults 18-49, followed by USA Network and Adult Swim.

• NFL Network experienced the most significant month-to-month total viewer improvement of any primetime cable network