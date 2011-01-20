‘Take the Money and Run' to Bow Apr. 14

ABC's new unscripted competition series Take the Money and

Run will premiere Thursday, Apr. 14 at 8 p.m., the network announced Thursday.

Take the Money will pit real people against law enforcement

officials for a $100,000 prize. The series, from the producers of The Amazing Race

and CSI franchise, will have a six-episode run.

The show is produced by Profiles Television LLC and Jerry

Bruckheimer Television. Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman,

Elise Doganieri and Philip Morrow are executive producers. KristieAnne Reed and

Mark Dziak are the co-executive producers.