‘Take the Money and Run' to Bow Apr. 14
ABC's new unscripted competition series Take the Money and
Run will premiere Thursday, Apr. 14 at 8 p.m., the network announced Thursday.
Take the Money will pit real people against law enforcement
officials for a $100,000 prize. The series, from the producers of The Amazing Race
and CSI franchise, will have a six-episode run.
The show is produced by Profiles Television LLC and Jerry
Bruckheimer Television. Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman,
Elise Doganieri and Philip Morrow are executive producers. KristieAnne Reed and
Mark Dziak are the co-executive producers.
