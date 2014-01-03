Tablets Joining Super Sunday Via Fox Sports Go App

This year, the Super Bowl will be available on iPads via the Fox Sports Go app for tablets.

Fox Sports on Friday announced that it would be streaming Sunday's NFC wild-card game between the 49ers and Packers through Fox Sports Go, marking the first time an NFL telecast was streamed on the app. A source familiar with the situation said the Super Bowl will also stream on Fox Sports Go. An announcement could come next week.

Fox Sports previously announced that it would be streaming the big game via its web site. Verizon also has mobile rights to NFL games.

Fox Sports Go was launched in October and provides live streaming of the new cable networks Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. The iOS app also lets users view select Fox Sports broadcast events on mobile devices. The 49ers-Packers game will be available via Fox Sports Go only to customers of participating multichannel distributors.

The Super Bowl is television's biggest event, and having the game on Fox Sports Go is likely to drive more people to download the app.

Last year, CBSSports.com's live stream of the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII drew 3 million unique viewers. That was up 43% from 2012, the first time the game was streamed live.