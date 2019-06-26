‘T-Pain’s School of Business’ on Fuse Aug. 6
Season two of T-Pain’s School of Business premieres on Fuse Aug. 6. The show features rapper T-Pain exploring unique start-ups created by millennials. “In each half-hour episode, T-Pain will dive head first into each business while testing out new products and getting answers to all our questions about how to start a business,” said Fuse.
The season premiere sees T-Pain eat a robot-made hamburger, check out a zero carbon emissions semi-truck and get a tattoo with wearable UV sensors.
T-Pain was the winner on The Masked Singer earlier this year.
“T-Pain is on an incredible run lately and we are excited for the season two premiere of this empowering, unscripted series,” said Fuse Media Chief Content Officer J-T Ladt. “As an important voice in youth culture and a champion of young entrepreneurs, T-Pain and his ‘school of business’ shine a light on some of the most innovative startups and talented creators in a way that only he can.”
Jonas Bell Pasht, Jonah Bekhor, Rebecca Hertz, Jonny Shipes and T-Pain executive produce the show, which is produced by Citizen Jones.
Fuse programs for Latino, multicultural millennial and GenZ audiences.
