T-Mobile Again Presents Univision Music Awards

Univision said that T-Mobile will be the presenting sponsor of its Premio Lo Nuestro Latin Music Awards telecast for the third straight year.

Walmart is increasing its presence in the broadcast, joining Allstate, Chevrolet, Honda, L’Oreal Paris and McDonald’s, which were sponsors last year.

Premio Lo Nuestro will be broadcast live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. It is preceded by the red carpet show Noche de Estrellas (Night of Stars) at 7 p.m.

T-Mobile will sponsor a backstage lounge and a social media wall that will show viewers what’s being tweeted about the show. Interviews from the lounge will be streamed live on Univision.com.

“We will bring new and exciting experiences to the Premio Lo Nuestro audience in the same way we continue to shake up the wireless industry,” Peter DeLuca, senior VP, brand communications, for T-Mobile said in a statement. “We’ll connect fans with what’s happening at the event and give them new ways to engage with each other and celebrities via a new Snapchat initiative, live Facebook chat and Vines from the magenta carpet – all easily found and captured with our hashtag #MúsicaNonStop.”

Last year, Premio Lo Nuestro drew 9.5 million total viewers, making Univision the No. 2 network of the night among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.

“We are pleased to welcome new and returning sponsors to this year’s ‘Premio Lo Nuestro,’” said Keith Turner, president of advertising and marketing, Univision Communications Inc. “Our marketing partners understand the importance of connecting with U.S. Hispanics in culturally relevant ways. As the longest-running and among the top-rated Latin music awards shows for Hispanics, ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ is one of the most effective platforms to reach an unduplicated audience.”

Two of last year’s sponsors, Crest and Bud Light did not return.